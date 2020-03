Staying warm with isolated showers possible

A small chance for rain showers will continue this week, but it will stay warm. A weak cold front will stall just to our north today, before moving away on Thursday. The front will be close enough to bring some cloud cover, and a few isolated showers. Since this front will not move through our part of the Carolinas, it will stay warm through Friday with high temperatures in the 70s. A stronger cold front will move through Friday night, bringing a few showers, then cooler weather for the weekend. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 60s. The chance for rain will return Sunday into Monday, and it will warm up into Tuesday.

Today, partly sunny and warm with an isolated shower. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 54-56 inland, 58 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with an isolated shower . Highs in the low to mid 70s.