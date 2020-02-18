Staying wet while turning colder with chance of snow Thursday night

The wet weather will continue through Thursday, plus colder weather is coming back.

A warm front will move through overnight, followed quickly by a cold front tomorrow morning. This will keep the rain going tonight through tomorrow morning. Temperatures will stay mild tonight, and not fall much at all.

However, tomorrow’s temperatures will be warmest in the morning, then fall once the cold front moves through. There will be a break in the steady rain late tomorrow and tomorrow night before the next system moves in. This next storm system will move by offshore with rain for much of Thursday.

It will be cold with temperatures only in the 40s Thursday, and it will get colder Thursday night. The rain may end as snow Thursday night as temperatures dip into the low 30s.

Sunshine will return Friday, but it will stay cold with highs in the 40s. It will warm up over the weekend with 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday. This warming trend will continue into next week.

Tonight, cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Lows 52 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, cloudy, windy and cooler with periods of rain. Highs 56 inland, 60 beaches.

Thursday, windy and cold with periods of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.