Still sunny but much cooler today

Cooler weather will move in today, leading to frost and freezes tonight. A cold front pushed through last night, bringing in the colder weather. Today will be much cooler with high temperatures in the 50s. The coldest weather will be tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s to low 30s inland, mid 30s along the coast. Freeze warning away from the coast with a Frost Advisory along the Grand Strand.

High pressure will control our weather for the rest of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine into the weekend. This will start to warm us on Thursday, and by the weekend, temperatures will be in the 70s. A weak cold front may bring a few showers on Monday and another cooldown for Tuesday.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, clear, breezy and cold. Lows 29-31 inland, 34-36 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and cool. Highs around 60.