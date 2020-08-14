Storm chances continue into the weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. A weak front will remain stalled across the area through Saturday. This will help provide a focus for another round of late day thunderstorms. These storms will be slow movers, so places that see a thunderstorm have the potential for heavy rain. The weak front will push offshore Sunday, and rain chances will e a little lower. Slightly drier air will move in behind this front for Monday, and most places will stay dry. Another system will move in for the middle of next week with higher rain chances returning. Temperatures through the weekend and into next week will remain near normal in the 80s to near 90.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.