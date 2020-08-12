Storm chances increasing late in the week

Warm, humid weather will continue for the rest of the work week with a better chance for late day thunderstorms by the end of the week.

High pressure offshore will continue to control our weather, keeping temperatures close to normal.

A weak disturbance will approach the Carolinas Thursday and linger into Saturday. This will bring a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms, and keep high temperatures mainly in the 80s.

Some slightly drier air could move in Sunday and Monday, lowering rain chances and making it a little warmer.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid with scattered inland thunderstorms. Highs 88-90 inland, 86-87 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

