Warm, humid weather will continue for the rest of the work week with a better chance for late day thunderstorms by the end of the week.
High pressure offshore will continue to control our weather, keeping temperatures close to normal.
A weak disturbance will approach the Carolinas Thursday and linger into Saturday. This will bring a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms, and keep high temperatures mainly in the 80s.
Some slightly drier air could move in Sunday and Monday, lowering rain chances and making it a little warmer.
Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid with scattered inland thunderstorms. Highs 88-90 inland, 86-87 beaches.
Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Colorado Park Rangers: Please don’t feed pizza to moose
- Living Local Carolina: Krista Finklea, Principal of Socastee Elementary, Explains The Importance Of School Supplies During WBTW’s Back To School Donation Drive
- Living Local Carolina: WBTW Partners With Help 4 Kids and Community Businesses For A Back To School Donation Drive
- Storm chances increasing late in the week
- Amid internal lawsuit and rescinded bid, Surfside Beach Town Council restarts new pier bidding