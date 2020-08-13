Storm chances increasing to end the week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around through the rest of the week. Warm and humid weather, typical for August, will continue with high pressure centered offshore. A weak disturbance will approach the Carolinas today, and will linger in the area through Saturday, bringing a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms. These thunderstorms will be slow movers, so places that get rain, will likely see heavy rain.

High temperatures will remain at or a little below normal in the 80s to near 90. The disturbance will move offshore on Sunday, and some slightly drier air will move in. Rain chances will lower Sunday and Monday, but then may go back up for the middle of next week as another front approaches the Carolinas.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.