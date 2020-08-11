Storm chances on the rise through mid week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will accompany our warm and humid weather this week.

Most storms will develop in the afternoon, and continue through the evening hours, but lingering showers will last into the late night hours.

High pressure centered offshore will control our weather all week, keeping it warm and humid with temperatures near normal.

We will see scattered thunderstorms develop this afternoon, once again mainly inland. They will be hit or miss, so not everyone will have rain each day.

Storm chances will increase through midweek as a front moves close to the Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday and stalls. This typical August weather will continue through the weekend.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered inland storms. Highs 89-90 inland, 86-87 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s to near 90.

