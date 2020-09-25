Storms this evening then drier weather expected this weekend

Showers and storms will continue this evening with heavy downpours, gusty winds and the chance for a brief tornado. The threat for severe weather is low, but can’t completely rule out that threat. Storms will wind down after 10pm. Some storms could produce an inch or two of rain causing some flooding issues.

The chance for showers will continue into early Saturday morning, then sunshine will return by afternoon. It will stay warm and humid for the weekend, but rain chances will stay low.

A weak cold front will move through Monday with scattered thunderstorms. A much stronger front will move through Tuesday evening with heavy rain expected. This second front will bring less of a chance for rain, but will bring much cooler weather for the end of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers. Lows 68-70 inland, 71-72 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 83-85.