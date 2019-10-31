WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong evening storms possible, then much cooler

The warm, humid weather continues today with strong to severe thunderstorms possible this evening. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 80s. The front will come with thunderstorms this evening. There is a risk for severe weather along and west of I-95. The main threat from these storms will be strong wind. The timing will be around sundown (6:30-7 pm) west of I-95 with the storms crossing I-95 between 8-9 pm. The storms will gradually weaken as they move their way east, crossing the beaches between 10-11 pm. The front will push off shore overnight and much cooler and drier air will move in on Friday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. This cooler weather will continue through the weekend. A weak cold front will move through late Saturday with even cooler weather Sunday and to start next week. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s by the middle of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid with a few showers. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, gradual clearing and cooler. Lows 43-48 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.