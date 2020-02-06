Strong to severe storms possible Thursday evening

One more warm day tomorrow before a round of strong to severe thunderstorms moves through late in the day. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers. Tomorrow will be windy and warm as a strong cold front approaches. There will be a few showers around in the morning and early afternoon, but the strong to severe thunderstorms will wait until late in the day and tomorrow night. The storms late tomorrow will have the potential to bring damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Heavy rain is also possible. This front will push offshore early Friday morning and much cooler weather will return on Friday. High temperatures Friday will be in the 50s to near 60. It will stay cool on Saturday before we start to warm up on Sunday. High temperatures will warm into the 60s on Sunday, then into the 70s to start next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warm tonight with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with showers. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late in the day and at night. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday, partly sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs near 60.