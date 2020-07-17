Summer heat continues with a few pop up showers and storms

Hot, humid weather will continue through the weekend, and rain chances will stay low.

High pressure controlling our weather will not move much into the weekend. This will keep afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s at the beaches to the low to mid 90s inland with heat index values topping 100.

While a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in the afternoon through Saturday, most places will stay dry.

The area of high pressure will start to slide to our south west and weaken a bit Sunday and into next week. This will bring a better chance for scattered late day thunderstorms, especially next week.

A weaker area of high pressure will also knock a couple degrees off our afternoon high temperatures.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 92-94 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for an inland thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland, 88 beaches.