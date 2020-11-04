Sunny again today as the warming trend continues

Sunshine returns today as temperatures continue to rise. Not as cold of a start to the day as temperatures rise to around 70 this afternoon. High pressure will continue to provide sunshine and dry air through Wednesday. Temperatures will warm each day a little more than the previous day. Highs will start to climb in the low to mid 70s by the end of the week and mid and upper 70s this weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Humidity and rain chances will start to increase towards the end of the weekend into early next week. Rain chances do remain low across the entire area, slightly higher along the coast. The best chances for rain for the entire area will move in on Tuesday.

Wednesday, sunny and warmer. Highs near 70.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows in the upper 30s inland, mid 40s along the coast.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.