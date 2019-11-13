Sunny and breezy today as we remain cold

After a frigid cold start to the day we’ll see lots of sunshine as temperatures remain cold. Highs today will only top out in the mid to upper 40s and with a NE wind from 10-20 mph, it will feel more like upper 30s to near 40. It will be cold again tonight with many spots back below freezing, just above freezing along the coast. Clouds will build in Thursday ahead of a slow moving storm system that will bring rain Thursday afternoon, through Friday and into Saturday. The cloudy, wet weather will keep it cool through the weekend. Sunnier weather will return Sunday and into next week with a slow warming trend.

Today, sunny, cold and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight, increasing clouds and cold. Lows 226-28 inland, 33-34 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and cool with a chance for showers. Highs 50-56.