Sunny and cold again today, feeling colder

Arctic air will stay in place through early this week. We’ll start out today in the mid 20s inland, to the upper 20s at the coast. Chilly with sunshine expected on today with highs 42-44 but with the wind out of the north at 15-20 mph, we’ll feel more like 32°-34°.. High pressure will build in from the north through Wednesday, then move offshore on Thursday. This will help to start a slow warming trend with temperatures back to near normal. An area of low pressure should bring showers to the area Friday into Saturday along with milder temperatures. Highs Friday and Saturday will be near 60. Cold front will move offshore late Saturday and bring drier and slightly cooler air early next week.
Today: Sunny, cold and breezy. Highs 42-44 “Feels like” 30-34
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and breezy. Lows 22-24 inland, 27-28 beaches. “Feels like” 18-23
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs 49-53