Sunny and comfortable start to the weekend

Today will be sunny and pleasant with high temperatures close to normal in the 60s. Sunday will be warmer ahead of a cold front. There will be a slight chance for a shower, and the front will move through Sunday night. High temperatures will be in the 70s Sunday, then drop into the 60s Monday. Next week will be sunny and cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will be near normal Monday and Tuesday, then drop Wednesday and Thursday.

River levels will continue to rise through Wednesday for the Pee Dee River at Pee Dee, where flood levels are expected to rise to 25ft by Wednesday morning, which is in the Moderate stage. The Lumber River in Lumberton will fall to 16ft by Monday and hold steady through next week. 16ft is right at moderate stage.

Today: mostly sunny, near normal. Highs 66-70

Tonight: partly cloudy and mild. Low 53-55 inland, 58-60 beaches

Sunday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 75-77.