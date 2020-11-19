Sunny and cool afternoon

Today will start off cold with frost and freezing temperatures, but it will warm up by Friday. Freeze warnings are in effect away from the coast, and frost advisories are in effect along the coast. For many places, this will be the first freeze of the season.

Skies will be sunny again today and temperatures will start to rebound, topping out near 60. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine. While it will be cool again today, the sunshine will warm it up on Friday, and temperatures will be back in the 70s for the weekend.

A weak cold front will bring a chance for a shower Monday. Another front will bring a better chance for rain on Wednesday.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs 58-60 inland, 62 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 38-40 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Friday, sunny and warmer. Highs near 70.