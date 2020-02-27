Sunny and cool through the weekend, warmer weather returns with rain next week

The cooler weather that moved in today will continue into the weekend. Winds will calm down tonight, and with clear skies and low humidity, it will get quite cold. Expect low temperatures in the 30s, with many inland location below freezing tonight. High pressure will control our weather into next week, keeping us dry. A moisture starved storm system will move by to our north late tomorrow and Saturday, bringing a few clouds. Once this system moves away, and high pressure shifts offshore on Sunday, we will start to warm up. Some spots will see 70 on Monday, then widespread 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will move through late Wednesday with a round of thunderstorms, then cooler for the end of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 30 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.