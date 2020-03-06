Sunny and cool weekend ahead

Skies will gradually clear today, setting us up for a nice, sunny weekend. The storm system that brought the soaking rain yesterday has moved away. As it moves away, it will get stronger, and winds will increase today ahead of a dry cold front. Clouds will break up today with sunshine returning. While it will be sunny for the weekend, it is going to be cool. Temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning will drop into the 30s, and it will be cold again Saturday night. Inland areas will have low temperatures near freezing. With sunshine, it will warm into the 50s on Saturday, then low 60s on Sunday. This warming trend will continue next week with 70s returning. The chance for showers will also return starting Tuesday, but it does not look like steady, soaking rain next week, just scattered showers.

Today, Gradual clearing and windy. Highs near 60.

Tonight, clear, breezy and cold. Lows 33-35 inland, 38 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.