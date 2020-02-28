Sunny and cool weekend with a big warm up next week

The cooler weather that moved in yesterday will continue into the weekend. High pressure will control our weather into next week, keeping us dry. A moisture starved storm system will move by to our north late today and Saturday, bringing a few clouds. Once this system moves away, and high pressure shifts offshore on Sunday, we will start to warm up. Some spots will see 70 on Monday, then widespread 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will move through late Wednesday with a round of thunderstorms, then cooler for the end of next week.

Today, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 34-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.