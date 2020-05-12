Sunny and cooler this afternoon, warming trend starts Wednesday

Cooler weather is moving in this morning and will continue today before it warms back up. A cold front moved through dry yesterday, and cooler weather has moved in behind it.. Plenty of sunshine for today, but it will be a little cooler than it was yesterday. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week with dry weather and lots of sunshine. The center of the high pressure will move offshore Thursday, allowing warmer and more humid weather to return. The sunny, warm and humid weather will continue into the weekend with high temperatures in the 80s. No rain is expected this week or through the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 68-70 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 48-50 inland, 54 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.