Sunny and cooler to start the week

Today will be sunny but cooler, thanks to Sunday’s cold front. We’ll see lots of sunshine today with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

It will be sunny and dry all week with highs rising a few degrees on Tuesday ahead of another cold front. The cold front will come through dry and knock our temps down for Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the mid 50s.

Skies will remain sunny for the rest of the week as highs start to climb back up on Thursday. Highs Thursday will be in the low 60s, climbing to the upper 60s to near 70 on Friday.

Mostly sunny for the weekend with highs back in the 70s.

Today: sunny and breezy. Highs 65-67. Tonight: clear & chilly. Low 38-40 inland, 44 beaches.

Tuesday: sunny and mild. Highs 66-68.

