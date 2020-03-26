Sunny and cooler today, big warm up for Friday

The sunny weather that moved in yesterday afternoon will continue through the rest of the week with warmer weather by Friday. The cold front that moved through yesterday brought in drier air, and pushing away the clouds. High pressure will build in today with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be near normal today, then a warm front moves through tonight. Much warmer weather moves in Friday into the weekend. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be in the 70s and 80s, and some spots could warm to near 90 on Saturday. A cold front will move through Sunday but it will come through mostly dry. Temperatures will gradually cool down for the first half of next week but should still stay a little above average. A storm system may bring rain for the middle of next week.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 68-70 inland, 64-66 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and warmer. Lows 52-54 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84-86 inland, 76-78 beaches.