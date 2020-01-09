Sunny and cooler today but a big warm up is on the way

It will be a little cooler today, but a big warm up is on the way for Friday and the weekend. High pressure will control our weather into the weekend. It will be centered north of the Carolinas, bringing plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures near 60. The center of the high pressure will shift offshore tonight, allowing winds to turn to the south by Friday. This will warm us close to 70 by Friday, but it will also lead to an increase in moisture with clouds increasing. A weak cold front will push into the Carolinas over the weekend. It will still be warm with high temperatures in the 70s. There will be a slight chance for a shower late Saturday. The best chance for rain will occur Saturday night with a few showers lingering Sunday morning. Skies will clear by Sunday afternoon. The front will stall to our south, and then return as a warm front Monday, bringing back clouds and rain for much of next week.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 56-60 inland, 58 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows 42-45 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and much warmer. Highs near 70.