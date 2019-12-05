Sunny and mild again today

It will be chilly again this morning with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures again today. High pressure over the Carolinas will keep it sunny again today and it will warm into the low 60s by afternoon. A weak cold front will bring some clouds Friday and a slight chance for a shower into Friday night. Cooler weather will return for the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday, near 60 on Sunday. We will warm up to start next week with highs in the upper 60s to near 70, but it will come with scattered showers. A strong cold front late Tuesday will bring another big cool down for the middle of next week.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 62 inland, 60 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and chilly. Lows 34-36 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 60s.