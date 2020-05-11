Sunny and mild this afternoon

The sunny weather will continue into the start of this week with temperatures back into the 70s, but still below normal. A dry cold front will move through today, with just a few clouds and a cool down for Tuesday. Temperatures will cool to the upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday, then we’ll start a slow warming trend on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm back to near average for the end of the week. Highs will be in the 80s by Thursday and Friday, then mid to upper 80s this weekend.
Today, Sunny and warm, high 72-75 inland, 74-76 beaches
Tonight, Clear and Chilly, Lows 42-44 inland, 48 beaches.
Tuesday, sunny and cooler, high 70-72 inland, 67-68 beaches