Sunny and mild to start the week

Overnight tonight into Monday we'll see clear and cool conditions with lows dropping down into the low 50s.

For the start of the workweek, a cold front will continue to march off to the east allowing more cold dry air to sink down over the region. We’ll be seeing lots of sunshine with high pressure parked out over the region but highs will be on the cooler side, dropping down below average into the mid to low 70s. Temperatures remain cool throughout pretty much the remainder of the week into the start of next weekend.