Sunny and mild to start the week

A cold front will continue to push to the east allowing more cool, dry air to sink down over the region. We’ll be seeing lots of sunshine with high pressure parked out over the region with highs only climbing into the mid to low 70s. We will warm back up into the 80s inland by Wednesday, ahead of rain coming Wednesday night. The rain will linger into Thursday morning with skies slowly clearing Thursday afternoon. We’ll cool off thru Friday before warming back up throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be back into the 80s by Sunday.