Sunny and mild to start the week

This morning much of the region is waking up to lots of sunshine! Throughout the afternoon we'll see a few scattered clouds pop up over the region as well as a small chance for some spotty showers just along the coast. Overall it will be a sunny and pleasant afternoon with highs topping out right around normal for this time of year.

We'll continue to see more sunshine and dry weather throughout the first half of this week. By Thursday afternoon we'll see temperatures start to pick back up above normal along with the return of more humidity. By the weekend we're expecting another chance for showers and thunderstorms.