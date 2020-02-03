Spring like weather this week with strong storms Thursday

Sunshine has returned, and it will lead to much warmer weather. High pressure is building in today with drier air. This has pushed the clouds away, and will bring a nice warm up. Temperatures today will warm into the low 60s. It will stay clear tonight, and temperatures will drop back into the 40s, but the warming trend will continue for the next few days. High pressure will control our weather with sunshine through Tuesday and temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s. A strong cold front will slowly approach for the end of the week. This will bring more clouds and the chance for a shower by Wednesday, but it will stay warm. The front will move through on Thursday with rain and thunderstorms, followed by clearing and cooler weather on Friday. High temperatures will drop from the 70s Thursday to the 50s Friday. It will stay cool into next weekend.

Today, mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the low 60s.