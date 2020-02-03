Live Now
Spring like weather this week with strong storms Thursday

Dry and unseasonably warm weather expected this week. High pressure will dominate our weather with southwesterly flow. Temperatures today and through most of this week will top out in the low to mid 70s inland the upper 60s and low 70s at the beaches. A cold front will approach from the west by Thursday bringing a good chance for showers and storms. There is the possibility we could even see some severe weather Thursday afternoon. Cold front pushes offshore late Thursday and we’ll see sunshine and slightly cooler air for the weekend, but staying above normal.

Today: Mostly sunny & mild. Highs 68-72

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. 46-48 inland, 50-52 beaches

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & mild. Highs 68-72

