Sunny and mild weather continues today

Clear skies will continue through Thursday, bringing us a cold morning, and plenty of sunshine throughout the day. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week with pleasant weather. High pressure will move offshore Friday, leading to warmer weather. High temperatures will be in the 60s again today, then 70s Friday. A cold front will move through late in the day Saturday, bringing some rain. Most of Saturday will be dry with much of the rain falling at night. Rain and clouds will clear Sunday, and it will be a little cooler with highs in the 60s. Sunny, pleasant weather will continue to start next week.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 64 inland, 62 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 40-44 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.