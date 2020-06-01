Sunny and nice this afternoon

Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures to start the week. Highs today will be below average, topping out in the mid 70s along the coast to around 80 inland, We’ll heat back up to average Tuesday, then back to around 90 by midweek. We’ll continue to see more sunshine and dry weather throughout the first half of this week. By Thursday afternoon we’ll feel more humidity and see a little more cloud cover. Storms return Friday and continue into the start of the weekend. A cold front will move through early Sunday morning, taking most of the showers activity along with it. The front could possibly stall through Sunday afternoon, keeping some small rain chances around for much of the day.
Monday, Mostly Sunny & Nice. High: 76 beaches, 80 inland.
Tonight, Mostly Clear & Nice. Low: 64 beaches, 58-60 inland.
Tuesday, mostly sunny & warm. High: 80 beaches, 86 inland.