Sunny and nice this afternoon

Flood warnings continue for area rivers as rain water from last weeks storms continue to flow down stream. Most River levels are in Moderate stage and falling while a few continue to rise. At this time, non of our rivers are expected to go into major flood stage. Though there will still be areas that could see water in roads and approaching homes.

The Waccamaw river in Conway is at 12ft and forecasted to rise near 13 ft by Friday. At 13ft flooding will occur in residential areas off Business 501, Highway 905 and Highway 90. Water levels one foot deep will surround approximately 20 homes in the Savannah Bluff area. Flood waters will also surround homes in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing and Riverfront South communities. Flooding will occur near a few homes on Oak Street as well as at Punch Bowl and Pitch Landing.