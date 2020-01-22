Sunny and not as cold today, warming into Friday

It will be another very cold morning, then we will slowly warm up through the rest of the week. Skies will be clear and it will be blustery and cold with morning low temperatures in the 20s.

Arctic high pressure will continue to control our weather through Thursday, but the airmass will moderate with high temperatures near 50 today, then in the low to mid 50s Thursday.

The next storm system will start to push clouds into our area on Thursday, with rain showers expected on Friday. This system will clear out for the weekend, and temperatures will be mild with highs in the 50s to near 60. This mild weather will continue into next week.

Today, sunny and breezy. Not as cold. Highs 48-52.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 28-30 inland, 32-34 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and still cool. Highs 50-55.