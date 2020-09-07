Sunny and pleasant Labor Day weather

A cold front has moved through the region helping to clear out some moisture and provide some relief from the summer heat.

This morning will start off mostly clear and cool followed by an absolutely beautiful Labor Day afternoon. We’ll see lots of sunshine mixed with highs in the mid to upper 80s right near normal for this time of year.

Dew points will also still be on the lower side leading to another very comfortable afternoon.

Rain chances will stay low for Labor Day, then increase on Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week as we see the return of some moisture.

Labor Day, mostly sunny and still cool. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers.