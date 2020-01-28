Sunny and seasonable today, next system brings rain Wednesday night

Skies will clear out as temperatures remain seasonable. We’ll see a lot more sunshine today as clouds push out to the east. During the afternoon we’ll see a sunny and seasonable day with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday afternoon will be just slightly cooler with a few more scattered clouds hanging out overhead.

Our next system will bring rain in to the area Wednesday night, which will linger into Thursday morning. We’ll see some dryer conditions Thursday afternoon into Friday morning but that won’t last for very long. A second system will move through Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. Skies will clear out throughout the day on Saturday and we’ll remain dry for the remainder of the weekend as temps run slightly above average.

Today: sunny and seasonable. High: mid to upper 50s.

Tonight: mostly clear and cold. Low: 33-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Wednesday: mostly sunny and slightly cooler. High: mid 50s.