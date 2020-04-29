Sunny and warm afternoon; Shower and storm chances return Thursday morning

Our nice weather will continue through today before thunderstorms move in tonight. High pressure will keep our weather calm today. It will be windy and warm with a few more clouds than we have had the past few days. Rain and thunderstorms will move in late tonight, most likely after midnight. This rain will be with a cold front that will move through Thursday morning. Showers will possibly linger into late Thursday morning, then it will clear and will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine Friday through the weekend will lead to warmer weather for the weekend, especially Sunday. Some spots will warm into the upper 80s Sunday. A weak cold front could move into the area Monday with very little moisture and not much of a cool down.

Today, partly sunny, windy and warm. Highs 80-82 inland, 76-78 beaches.

Tonight, warm and breezy with scat’d showers and storms. Lows 64-66.

Thursday, morning showers/storms, then clearing and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.