Sunny and warm ahead of a dry cold front

Plenty of sunshine is expected to finish off this weekend but we will remain cool.

Temperatures will continue to be below normal throughout the afternoon today, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. The sunny weather will continue into the start of this week with temperatures back into the 70s by Monday. A cold front will bring a little cool down for Tuesday, then temperatures will warm for the end of the week. High temperatures in the 80s will be back Thursday and Friday.