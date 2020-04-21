Sunny and warm this afternoon; possible strong to severe storms return Thursday

High pressure is in control of our weather today and we will quickly warm up with lots of sunshine. Some spots could see 80 degrees this afternoon. Another cold front will move through this evening. This one will not have any moisture, but it will bring a noticeable cool down for Wednesday. It will be sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s and 70s. Moisture will return Thursday with increasing clouds, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms Thursday evening could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has put our entire area in a slight risk for severe storms. The main threat with these storms is damaging winds. This system will move away Friday morning. Another cold front will bring a chance for thunderstorms late on Saturday.
Today, mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.
Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.
Wednesday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 68-74.