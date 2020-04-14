Sunny and warm today but showers return tonight

A dry cold front moved through last night and has pushed off shore to start your day. That front will stall to our south today before returning tonight into early Wednesday morning with a few light showers. Rain chances will be slightly better closer to the beaches. Temperatures will gradually cool off to the mid to upper 70s today, then low to mid 60s Wednesday as skies clear out in the afternoon. We warm up slowly towards the end of the week with another cold front bringing a few showers to start the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny & mild. High: 76-80 Inland, 73-74 Beaches.

Tonight: mostly cloudy and mild w/a few showers. Low: 52-54 Inland, 57-58 Beaches.

Wednesday: Morning clouds w/afternoon clearing, much cooler. High: 60-62 Inland, 63-64 Beaches.