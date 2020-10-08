Sunny and warm today with rain expected this weekend

The warm weather will continue for the rest of the week. High pressure will bring more sunshine today, and afternoon temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 80s.

The area of high pressure will move offshore Friday, and winds will turn to the southeast. This will bring in some clouds and will lower our high temperatures to the low 80s.

Over the weekend, the remnants of Hurricane Delta will pass by far to our west. The storm system will push moisture into the Carolinas, and showers will be possible, especially on Sunday. It will stay warm through the weekend and into next week. A cold front may bring a few showers Wednesday, then a cool down by Thursday.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 60-62 inland, 64-65 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.