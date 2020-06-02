Sunny and warm weather continues

The sunny weather will continue, and we are going to heat up by the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. This will bring more sunshine today and Wednesday, and will warm us a bit each day. By Wednesday, some spots will hit 90. The humidity will also increase through the rest of the week. The combination of the heat and humidity will lead to a small chance for a thunderstorm west of I-95 Thursday, then a better chance for scattered thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend. A cold front will move into the Carolinas this weekend with a chance for thunderstorms on Saturday. This front may stall across the area, continuing the chance for a stray storm on Sunday, and keeping it warm and humid.

Today, sunny and nice. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 64-66 inland, 68 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, warm and more humid. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.