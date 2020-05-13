Sunny and warmer heading into the weekend

It will be cool again this morning but we'll start a warming trend today that will last through the weekend. A warm will pass to our west today and we could see a chance for a brief shower along the Border Belt this morning. We'll start the day with clouds with more sunshine this afternoon. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine. As the center of the high pressure moves offshore on Thursday, warmer, more humid weather will move in. High temperatures will make it into the 70s today, then 80s for the weekend. Some spots could hit 90 by Monday. A cold front will move through Monday. It look to be mostly dry for now but we'll keep an eye on it as it gets closer. We will cool a little for Tuesday after the cold front passes.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.