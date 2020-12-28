Sunny and warmer to start the week

Sunshine returns as temps warm up to start the week. Monday morning will start off cold but temps will warm up with lots of sunshine. Throughout the afternoon we’ll see more spotty clouds drift in overhead. Highs will be back above average topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A weak cold front will pass over the region Monday evening. The front to pass through dry and it will cool us down slightly for Tuesday back down into the mid-50s. We’ll remain in the mid 50s through mid week before a big warm up for the end of the week.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s for Thursday and Friday but it comes with showers. We’ll dry out for the weekend as temperatures once again cool down.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.