Sunny and warmer today but rain returns for the weekend

High pressure will control our weather through today bringing sunny and warmer weather. Temperatures will warm to the low to mid-70s today then into the mid to upper 70s Saturday ahead of another cold front. Showers will move back into the area Saturday and push offshore Saturday evening as the front moves to our south. The front will move back into the area throughout the day on Sunday with rain late Sunday into Monday. As the low moves across the area early Monday morning we have the chance for a few strong storms. The main threat will be for gusty winds. The threat is higher to our south but a strong storm or two could push into the area. We’ll dry out Monday night, then see lots of sunshine Tuesday as we remain in the 70s.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 74-76 Inland, 70 Beaches

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 58-62 Inland, 62-64 Beaches.

Saturday: partly sunny and warmer with scat’d showers. High: 76-79 Inland, 75-76 Beaches.