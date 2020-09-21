Sunny and breezy to start the week

We’re going to see more sunshine to start off your week as temperatures remain cooler.

High pressure will continue to stay camped out over the region helping to keep the sunshine and cooler temperatures around.

It will be breezy today with winds out of the north east 15-20 mph with some gusts into the mid 20s.

We will gradually warm back up to near 80° by mid week and hold for the second half of the week.

Weekend highs will creep back up to the low to mid 80s but humidity will stay low and sunshine will also stick around with a chance for showers on Sunday

Today, sunny, cool and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.

Tonight, clear, cool and breezy. Lows 48-50 inland, 55-56 beaches

Tuesday, mostly sunny, cool and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

