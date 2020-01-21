Sunny but chilly weather through Mid week

Lots of sunshine to start your week but temperatures will remain cold. Bundle up today because it’s going to remain cold throughout the afternoon. High temps will only climb to the low to mid 40s this afternoon. The cold front that moved through Sunday will continue to push further off the coast today as high pressure builds in and brings down colder air. It will be even colder Tuesday morning with all of us dropping into the 20s with wind chills ranging from the teens to low 20s.

We’ll see a gradual increase in temperatures as we head towards next weekend when we’ll also see some more rain. By Thursday afternoon we’ll see highs topping out near normal for this time of year and by the weekend we’ll be back up above normal with highs in the low 60s.