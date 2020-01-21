Sunny but cold again this afternoon

Arctic air will stay in place through early this week. Chilly with sunshine expected today with highs 40-44 but with the wind out of the north at 15-20 mph, we’ll feel more like 30°-32°. High pressure will build in from the north through Wednesday, then move offshore on Thursday. This will help to start a slow warming trend with temperatures back to near normal. An area of low pressure should bring showers to the area Friday into Saturday along with milder temperatures. Highs Friday and Saturday will be near 60. Cold front will move offshore late Saturday and bring drier and slightly cooler air early next week.
Today: Sunny, cold and breezy. Highs 40-44 “Feels like” 30-34
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and breezy. Lows 22-24 inland, 27-28 beaches. “Feels like” 18-23
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs 49-52