Sunny but cold again this afternoon

Arctic air will stay in place through early this week. This evening, we'll continue to see clear skies and chilly temperatures. We'll start out in the upper 30s and waking up Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 20s inland, to the upper 20s at the coast. Chilly with sunshine expected on Tuesday with highs 42-44. High pressure will build in from the north through Wednesday, then move offshore on Thursday. This will help to start a slow warming trend with temperatures back to normal. An area of low pressure should bring showers to the area Friday into Saturday along with milder temperatures. Highs by Saturday in the low 60s. Cold front will move offshore late Saturday and bring drier and slightly cooler air early next week.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows 22-24 inland, 28-30 beaches.