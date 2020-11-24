Sunny but cooler weather returns today

Cooler weather will move in today, but it will warm back up by Thanksgiving. High pressure building in is bringing cool, dry weather. Today will be sunny, but cooler than it was yesterday. Highs will top out this afternoon in the upper 50s to near 60.

A warm front will move through on Wednesday, bringing a few clouds and bringing back the warmer weather. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas on Thanksgiving with scattered showers. The front will not have any cooler weather, so it will be warm with temperatures in the 70s.

Another system will move into the Carolinas over the weekend. Rain chances may arrive as early as Saturday, but will more likely wait until Sunday. Temperatures will cool back to normal with highs in the 60s on Sunday.

Today, sunny and cooler. Highs near 60.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 36-40 inland, 44-45 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.