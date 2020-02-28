Sunny, cool weekend

The sunny, cool weather will continue into the weekend. A weak, moisture starved storm system is moving by to our north tonight, bringing some cloud cover. A brief shower is possible, but most places will stay dry. Clouds will quickly clear tomorrow morning, and it will be windy and cool behind this system. High pressure will control our weather into next week. This will bring plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. The center of the high pressure system will move offshore late Sunday, and this will begin a warming trend. High temperatures will warm into the 60s to near 70 on Monday, then the mid 70s midweek. A cold front will move through the Carolinas on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms. temperatures will cool into the 60s on Thursday.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Lows 34 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 55-60.