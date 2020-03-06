Sunny, dry weekend

Sunny, dry weather will continue through the weekend. It will stay windy tonight into tomorrow as high pressure builds into the Carolinas. This high is bringing cold, dry weather, and temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight with clear skies. The wind tomorrow will be strongest in the morning, then calm down in the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the 50s. It will be colder tomorrow night with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Expect frost and freezing temperatures, most likely away from the coast. It will be sunny again on Sunday, and this will start to warm us up with highs in the 60s. This warming trend will continue into next week with high temperatures in the 70s for much of the week. Moisture will increase by the middle of the week, and this will bring a small chance for showers starting Tuesday, but significant rain is next expected next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, windy and cold. Lows 34 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny, windy and cool. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Sunday, sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the low to mid 60s.