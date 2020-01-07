Sunny & mild through midweek

It will be cold tonight, but sunshine tomorrow will push afternoon temperatures back into the 60s. A weak cold front will push offshore tonight, bringing in clear skies and dropping temperatures into the 30s. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week, giving us plenty of sunshine tomorrow and Thursday and keeping high temperatures close to 60. The center of the high pressure will shift offshore Friday, and the wind will turn to the south, This will bring in more clouds, but will also allow temperatures to warm to near 70 on Friday. The warm weather will continue through the weekend and into next week, however the weather will be unsettled with a chance for rain each day. A cold front will move into the area Saturday night and stall through early next week, keeping the chance for rain around.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 34 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 60.