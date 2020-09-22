Sunny & mild today, warming for the second half of the week

The mild weather continues today, then it will warm up for the second half of the week. Sunny, mild weather will be back today, and winds will be lighter than they have been the past few days. High pressure will hold on for another sunny day on Wednesday, and it will start to warm up. Some spots will hit 80 on Wednesday, and this warmer weather will continue through the weekend.

Humidity will also increase by the end of the week, and this could lead to a few showers on Friday, and the chance for a shower will continue through the weekend. We’ll warm up a little more to start next week, ahead of another cold front on Tuesday.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 50-52 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.